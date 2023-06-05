“Viking Knit Wire Wrapped Pendant”: Tutorial for Wire Wrapping: Creating a Viking Knit Cabochon Pendant with Wire Wrapping Technique

Wire Wrapping Tutorial- Viking Knit Wire Wrapped Cabochon Pendant

Wire wrapping is a technique of creating jewelry by wrapping wire around gemstones, beads, and other materials. One of the most popular wire wrapping techniques is Viking knit, which involves weaving wire into a chain. In this tutorial, we will learn how to make a Viking knit wire wrapped cabochon pendant.

Materials Required

18-gauge wire

24-gauge wire

Cabochon

Chain

Round nose pliers

Wire cutters

Step 1: Viking Knit

To create the Viking knit chain, take the 18-gauge wire and wrap it around the mandrel several times. Keep the wraps tight and close together. Once you have enough wraps, remove the wire from the mandrel and start weaving the wire into a chain.

Using the round nose pliers, create a small loop at the end of the wire. This will prevent the wire from slipping out of the chain. Start weaving the wire in a figure-eight pattern, passing the wire under and over itself. Continue weaving until you have a few inches of chain.

Once you have enough chain, cut off the excess wire and create another loop at the end. You can now slide the cabochon onto the chain.

Step 2: Wire Wrapping

Take the 24-gauge wire and wrap it around the cabochon. Make sure the wraps are tight and close together. Once you have wrapped the cabochon, take the ends of the wire and wrap them around the Viking knit chain. Make sure the wraps are tight and secure.

Now, take the wire and weave it through the Viking knit chain. You can weave the wire in a figure-eight pattern or any other pattern you like. Keep weaving until you have covered the entire chain with wire. Once you have covered the chain, cut off the excess wire and tuck the ends into the chain using the round nose pliers.

Step 3: Adding a Bail

To add a bail to the pendant, take a piece of 18-gauge wire and create a loop at one end. Slide the loop onto the Viking knit chain and wrap the wire around the chain several times. Once the wire is secure, create another loop at the other end of the wire. You can now slide a chain through the bail and wear your pendant.

Step 4: Finishing Touches

Once you have completed the pendant, you can add some finishing touches to make it look even more beautiful. You can polish the wire with a polishing cloth to make it shine. You can also add some decorative beads or charms to the pendant to give it a unique look.

Conclusion

Wire wrapping is a fun and creative way to make jewelry. By learning the Viking knit technique, you can create beautiful wire wrapped pendants like this cabochon pendant. With some practice, you can create your own unique designs and add your personal touch to your jewelry.

