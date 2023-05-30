“Village food recipe”: Village Food Recipe: Healthy Sangri Subji for a Nutritious Menu

Healthy Menu: Sangri Subji – Recipe of Village Food

Introduction

Sangri subji is a popular dish in the traditional Rajasthani cuisine. It is made from the dried beans of the Khejri tree, which is found in the desert areas of Rajasthan. Sangri subji is a healthy and nutritious dish that is also very easy to prepare. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe of Sangri subji and its health benefits.

Ingredients Required

Sangri – 1 cup

Onion – 1 medium-sized

Tomatoes – 2 medium-sized

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon

Coriander powder – 1 tablespoon

Cumin powder – 1 teaspoon

Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Oil – 2 tablespoons

Salt – as per taste

Water – as required

Coriander leaves – for garnishing

Preparation Method

Take a bowl and soak the Sangri in water for at least 6-8 hours or overnight. After soaking, drain the water and rinse the Sangri thoroughly. Heat oil in a pan and add the onion. Saute until it turns golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add the tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add the Sangri and mix well. Add water as required and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 20-25 minutes on low flame until the Sangri becomes soft and tender. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Health Benefits of Sangri Subji

Sangri subji is a healthy and nutritious dish that has numerous health benefits. Some of the benefits are:

Rich in fiber: Sangri is a rich source of fiber, which helps in regulating digestion and preventing constipation.

Sangri is a rich source of fiber, which helps in regulating digestion and preventing constipation. Good for heart health: Sangri subji is low in cholesterol and saturated fats, which makes it good for heart health.

Sangri subji is low in cholesterol and saturated fats, which makes it good for heart health. Rich in iron: Sangri is a rich source of iron, which helps in the formation of red blood cells and prevents anemia.

Sangri is a rich source of iron, which helps in the formation of red blood cells and prevents anemia. Good for bone health: Sangri is a good source of calcium, which makes it good for bone health and prevents osteoporosis.

Sangri is a good source of calcium, which makes it good for bone health and prevents osteoporosis. Rich in antioxidants: Sangri is a rich source of antioxidants, which helps in preventing cell damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Sangri is a rich source of antioxidants, which helps in preventing cell damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Good for weight loss: Sangri subji is low in calories and high in fiber, which makes it a good option for weight loss.

Conclusion

Sangri subji is a healthy and nutritious dish that is easy to prepare and has numerous health benefits. It is a popular dish in the traditional Rajasthani cuisine and is enjoyed by people all over the world. So, the next time you are looking for a healthy and delicious dish, try making Sangri subji and enjoy its health benefits.

Healthful dishes Traditional Indian cuisine Vegetarian recipes Farm-to-table ingredients Regional cooking techniques

News Source : Desi Jalso

Source Link :Healthy menu | Sangri subji | Recipe of village food/