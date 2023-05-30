“Village food recipe”: Village Food Recipe: Healthy Sangri Subji for a Nutritious Menu

Healthy Menu: Sangri Subji – Recipe of Village Food
Introduction
Sangri subji is a popular dish in the traditional Rajasthani cuisine. It is made from the dried beans of the Khejri tree, which is found in the desert areas of Rajasthan. Sangri subji is a healthy and nutritious dish that is also very easy to prepare. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe of Sangri subji and its health benefits.
Ingredients Required
- Sangri – 1 cup
- Onion – 1 medium-sized
- Tomatoes – 2 medium-sized
- Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon
- Coriander powder – 1 tablespoon
- Cumin powder – 1 teaspoon
- Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon
- Oil – 2 tablespoons
- Salt – as per taste
- Water – as required
- Coriander leaves – for garnishing
Preparation Method
- Take a bowl and soak the Sangri in water for at least 6-8 hours or overnight.
- After soaking, drain the water and rinse the Sangri thoroughly.
- Heat oil in a pan and add the onion. Saute until it turns golden brown.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.
- Add the tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.
- Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute.
- Add the Sangri and mix well. Add water as required and cover the pan with a lid.
- Cook for 20-25 minutes on low flame until the Sangri becomes soft and tender.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.
Health Benefits of Sangri Subji
Sangri subji is a healthy and nutritious dish that has numerous health benefits. Some of the benefits are:
- Rich in fiber: Sangri is a rich source of fiber, which helps in regulating digestion and preventing constipation.
- Good for heart health: Sangri subji is low in cholesterol and saturated fats, which makes it good for heart health.
- Rich in iron: Sangri is a rich source of iron, which helps in the formation of red blood cells and prevents anemia.
- Good for bone health: Sangri is a good source of calcium, which makes it good for bone health and prevents osteoporosis.
- Rich in antioxidants: Sangri is a rich source of antioxidants, which helps in preventing cell damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
- Good for weight loss: Sangri subji is low in calories and high in fiber, which makes it a good option for weight loss.
Conclusion
Sangri subji is a healthy and nutritious dish that is easy to prepare and has numerous health benefits. It is a popular dish in the traditional Rajasthani cuisine and is enjoyed by people all over the world. So, the next time you are looking for a healthy and delicious dish, try making Sangri subji and enjoy its health benefits.
