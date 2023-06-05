“Village-style chicken Karahi”: Babar Foodies’ Village-Style Chicken Karahi Recipe

Introduction to Village Style Chicken Karahi Recipe

Village style chicken karahi is a mouth-watering and traditional Pakistani dish made with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and a blend of aromatic spices. This rustic dish is cooked in a traditional wok called a karahi, giving it a unique flavor and texture.

This dish is a perfect blend of spices, flavors, and aromas that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you are cooking for your family or hosting a dinner party, this dish is sure to impress your guests.

In this article, we will be sharing with you the recipe for village style chicken karahi that is easy to make and delicious to eat.

Ingredients for Village Style Chicken Karahi Recipe

The ingredients required for this recipe are readily available in your local grocery store. Here is a list of ingredients that you will need:

1 kg chicken (cut into medium-sized pieces)

3 medium-sized tomatoes (chopped)

2 medium-sized onions (chopped)

1/2 cup cooking oil

2-3 green chilies (chopped)

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

Instructions for Village Style Chicken Karahi Recipe

Now that you have all the ingredients ready, let’s start cooking this delicious dish. Here are the step-by-step instructions for making village style chicken karahi:

Step 1: Heat the oil in a karahi or wok on medium heat.

Step 2: Add cumin seeds and coriander seeds and fry them for a few seconds until they start to crackle.

Step 3: Add chopped onions and fry them until they become translucent.

Step 4: Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

Step 5: Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

Step 6: Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt and mix well.

Step 7: Add the chicken pieces and mix well, making sure that the chicken is coated with the spices.

Step 8: Cover the karahi and let the chicken cook for about 15-20 minutes on medium heat until it is tender and juicy.

Step 9: Once the chicken is cooked, add garam masala powder and chopped green chilies and mix well.

Step 10: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with naan bread or steamed rice.

Conclusion

The village style chicken karahi is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is a traditional Pakistani dish that is made with a blend of aromatic spices and cooked in a traditional wok called a karahi.

If you are looking for a dish that is full of flavors and spices, then this village style chicken karahi recipe is the perfect choice for you. It is a must-try recipe that is sure to impress your guests and leave them wanting more.

So, next time you are planning to cook for your family or friends, try making this delicious and flavorful village style chicken karahi and watch everyone go back for seconds!

