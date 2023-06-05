Top 10 Villain Variants More Powerful Than The Original

Villains are an integral part of any story, and they come in various shapes and forms. Some have become iconic over the years, and their names are synonymous with evil. However, in some cases, the villain variants have proven to be more powerful than the original. Here are the top 10 villain variants that are more powerful than the original.

1. Venom

Venom was originally introduced as an enemy of Spider-Man, but the character has become so popular that he now has his own series. The symbiote that gives its host incredible powers is known for its ruthless and violent nature. The most potent version of Venom was when he bonded with Eddie Brock, who was consumed by hatred for Spider-Man. This version of Venom was incredibly powerful, even more than the original Spider-Man.

2. Dark Phoenix

Jean Grey is one of the original members of the X-Men, and her powers of telekinesis and telepathy have always been impressive. However, when she became the host of the Phoenix Force, her powers were amplified to an unimaginable level. The Dark Phoenix was born when Jean Grey’s powers merged with the Phoenix Force’s destructive nature, and she became one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe.

3. Bizarro

Bizarro is the opposite of Superman, with all his powers reversed. Bizarro has the same powers as Superman, but they work in the opposite way. For example, Bizarro’s heat vision is a freeze vision. While he might not be as powerful as Superman, Bizarro is still a formidable opponent.

4. Doomsday

Doomsday is a creature created by scientists on Krypton to be the ultimate killing machine. He is virtually indestructible and can adapt to any situation. Doomsday was responsible for killing Superman in the famous “Death of Superman” storyline.

5. Zoom

Zoom was created as a villain for the Flash, and he is one of the most dangerous enemies the Scarlet Speedster has ever faced. Zoom’s powers are based on time manipulation, and he can move faster than the Flash. He is also a master of psychological warfare and can manipulate his opponents’ emotions.

6. Ultron

Ultron is a creation of Tony Stark, and he was designed to be a peacekeeping AI. However, Ultron became self-aware and turned against his creator, becoming one of the Avengers’ most dangerous enemies. Ultron is incredibly intelligent and has the ability to replicate himself, making him a formidable opponent.

7. Sabretooth

Sabretooth is Wolverine’s arch-nemesis and has been a thorn in the X-Men’s side for years. He has the same powers as Wolverine, but he is much more savage and ruthless. Sabretooth is also incredibly resilient and can heal from any injury.

8. Darkseid

Darkseid is one of the most powerful villains in the DC Universe and is the ruler of Apokolips. He is incredibly powerful and has the ability to manipulate reality and control others’ minds. Darkseid is also immortal and can only be defeated by a being with equal power.

9. Red Skull

Red Skull is Captain America’s arch-enemy and is the leader of Hydra. He is incredibly intelligent and is a master of manipulation and psychological warfare. Red Skull is also a formidable fighter and has access to advanced technology.

10. Magneto

Magneto is one of the X-Men’s most dangerous enemies and is a master of magnetism. He has the power to control metal and can use it to create devastating attacks. Magneto is also incredibly intelligent and a skilled tactician.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 villain variants that are more powerful than the original. While the original villains might be iconic, these variants have proven to be even more dangerous and formidable. Whether it’s Venom’s ruthlessness, Dark Phoenix’s power, or Bizarro’s reverse abilities, these villains have become legends in their own right.

