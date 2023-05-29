“Vinaigrette dressing recipe”: 1. The Perfect Salad Dressing Ratio: A Guide to Making Classic Vinaigrette 2. A Tried-and-True Recipe for a Delicious Green Salad with Homemade Dressing 3. Salad Dressing 101: Tips and Tricks for Making the Best Dressing 4. How to Make a Simple Green Salad with Homemade Dressing

Your Hands-On Guide to Prepping, Spinning, Dressing, Tossing, and Serving Salad

When it comes to salads, nothing beats a fresh, crisp bowl of greens. However, preparing a salad can be a daunting task, especially if you’re not sure where to start. But with this hands-on guide, we’ll take you through each step of the salad-making process, from prepping the leaves to serving the final product. Follow these tips, and you’ll be able to create a salad that’s the best version of itself.

The Leaves

The first step to making a great salad is choosing the right leaves. Start by removing the outer leaves and discarding them. Then, separate the remaining leaves and tear the larger ones in half. If you need to cut them, use a sharp knife to prevent bruising.

If you’re using smaller leaves, pick out any discolored ones and discard them. It’s essential to keep in mind that salad leaves are mostly water, with iceberg lettuce being 96% water. As they lose water to the air, the plant cells shrink, and the leaves wilt. To prevent this, soak them in cold water for 15 to 20 minutes, preferably in the fridge if you have room. This will help the cells plump up and give you a crisper leaf.

Once you’ve soaked the leaves, drain them well and spin-dry in a salad spinner. If you don’t have one, gather the wet leaves in a tea towel, run outside, and whirl them around your head like an Olympian discus thrower. The water will fly out, but be mindful of your neighbors.

The Vinaigrette

A great vinaigrette is the backbone of a good salad. It’s simply a combination of fat (oil) and acid (vinegar or lemon juice), with the classic formula being three parts fat to one part acid. However, if you prefer a bolshier outcome, you can push that to two parts fat to one part acid.

To make a basic vinaigrette, all you need is extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, sea salt, and pepper. Whisk the ingredients together in a bowl, dress the leaves, and serve in it – no extra dishes to wash.

Experiment with different ingredients until you find your go-to house vinaigrette. You can add a spoonful of yoghurt or mayonnaise to create creaminess.

Jill Dupleix’s House Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Sea salt and pepper

The Toss

The aim of tossing a salad is to coat each leaf with the dressing while handling them as little as possible. Get your fingers in underneath, raise the leaves, and gently turn them over en masse. Turn the bowl 90 degrees and repeat until the leaves are coated.

If you want to serve your salad on a plate, start by arranging the larger outer leaves as the base. Then, build the smaller leaves on top, finishing with the daintiest. For a small-leaf salad, gently lift the dressed leaves from the bowl with your hands and allow them to drop onto the serving plate into a light, airy pyramid.

Friends of Salad

To add more flavor and texture to your salad, consider adding some of these “friends” to the mix:

Finely shaved fennel

Crisp green beans

Avocado

Pink radishes

Tomatoes

Blue cheese

Feta

Croutons

Crisp bacon

Hard-boiled eggs

Pickled guindilla chillies

Olives

Capers

Finely sliced red onion or shallots

Sunflower seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Sesame seeds

Almonds

Pistachios

Walnuts

And, of course, you.

Conclusion

A great salad requires attention to detail and a perfect combination of ingredients. Follow these tips, and you’ll be able to create a salad that’s the best version of itself. Remember to choose the right leaves, make a great vinaigrette, toss the salad with care, and add some friends to the mix. With these steps, you can create a salad that’s not just a side dish but the star of the show.

