The Perfect Vinaigrette Recipe

Experienced chefs have noticed that even a small departure from the classic recipe can change the usual dish beyond recognition. An example of this is vinaigrette. It is worth supplementing it with two ingredients and a completely new taste is obtained.

The Secret Ingredients

The salad will become more tender and tastier if you add milk and sugar. The combination is strange, but cooks assure that the vinaigrette will turn out with a bang. It is only important not to get carried away with non-standard ingredients, and then guests will enjoy the recipe.

Adding Milk to Vinaigrette

Milk is poured into already chopped vegetables. Add 1 tsp. liquid in one portion.

Sugar in Vinaigrette

As for sugar, a pinch is enough. However, it is worth adding these ingredients before the vinaigrette is seasoned with oil.

Alternate Oils in Vinaigrette

The oil can also be replaced. For example, mayonnaise or natural yogurt is added instead. This will give your vinaigrette a unique twist.

The Perfect Vinaigrette

Follow these simple steps to create the perfect vinaigrette:

Chop vegetables and place them in a bowl Add 1 tsp. of milk to the bowl Add a pinch of sugar Season with oil or an alternative Toss the salad and enjoy!

Vinaigrette prepared according to this recipe will definitely take a place on the table. It is a perfect addition to any salad and adds a unique twist to the classic recipe. So, next time you’re making a salad, try adding milk and sugar to your vinaigrette and see the difference it makes!

News Source : Новини Ю

Source Link :How to update vinaigrette: changing the classic recipe/