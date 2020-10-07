Vince Bagli Death – Dead :  Vince Bagli Obituary : Former WBAL-TV sportscaster Dies at 93.

The former Finksburg resident was 93. His death was caused by complications from a pulmonary embolism, said his son Vince Bagli Jr., of Baltimore, according to a statement posted online on October 7. 2020

Former WBAL-TV sportscaster Vince Bagli, who became known as the “Dean of Baltimore Sports” in nearly five decades on air, died Tuesday at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown.

For a sports-obsessed Baltimore kid who didn’t get cable and ESPN until 1997, Vince was the man. I remember that when I first heard Vin Scully’s name as a young child, I thought that every city must have a Vince Bagli. But only we were that lucky. RIP https://t.co/ceMK0fuyPt

Every chat with @Jim22Palmer is awesome. We get his thoughts on Vince Bagli, the recent passing of Bob Gibson and Tom Seaver and the state of @Orioles pitching https://t.co/EjiKPrMoM7

Vince Bagli was one of those BIG NAMES I heard much about during my time in Baltimore. I never got a chance to meet him but thinking of my BAL friends and family. #rip https://t.co/tZsFFbmABU

Christopher Ely wrote

Vince Bagli was a Baltimore. Edit and sports superstar but whenever you were lucky enough to be with Vince it was never, ever about Vince, it was all about you. Vince cares about you, your loved ones, your children, your career. He was our idol, the person we all strived to be.

TK Kuegler wrote

2nd Vince Bagli story was that I was in Philly watching a Penn basketball game and I turn around and he was standing right next to me. We talked for over a half hour about the game. Very personable and approachable

TK Kuegler wrote

I have two Vince Bagli stories and both of them encapsulate the man. As a player he was showing a highlight on the nightly news and he showed me throwing a pick and commenting that I should have ran it. Always honest.