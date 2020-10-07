Vince Bagli Death – Dead :  Vince Bagli Obituary : Former WBAL-TV sportscaster Dies at 93.

Former WBAL-TV sportscaster Vince Bagli, who became known as the “Dean of Baltimore Sports” in nearly five decades on air, died Tuesday at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown.

The former Finksburg resident was 93. His death was caused by complications from a pulmonary embolism, said his son Vince Bagli Jr., of Baltimore, according to a statement posted online on October 7.  2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

Christopher Ely wrote 
Vince Bagli was a Baltimore. Edit and sports superstar but whenever you were lucky enough to be with Vince it was never, ever about Vince, it was all about you. Vince cares about you, your loved ones, your children, your career. He was our idol, the person we all strived to be.

TK Kuegler wrote 
2nd Vince Bagli story was that I was in Philly watching a Penn basketball game and I turn around and he was standing right next to me. We talked for over a half hour about the game. Very personable and approachable

TK Kuegler wrote 
I have two Vince Bagli stories and both of them encapsulate the man. As a player he was showing a highlight on the nightly news and he showed me throwing a pick and commenting that I should have ran it. Always honest.

Ray Feldmann wrote 
I first met Vince Bagli when I was a sportswriter at the The Baltimore News American. He was one of the nicest, kindest men in our profession. He was a consummate professional with zero ego. Knowing him made me want to be a better journalist, and an even better person. #TheDean
Loyola University Maryland

celebrates the life of Vince Bagli ’49, alumnus and iconic Baltimore sports journalist who cared passionately about the area’s athletic pursuits and delivered them to the homes of millions during a five-decade career.

Bagli was an athletics publicist while a student at Loyola and gave radio play-by-play of the Greyhounds’ 1949 trip to the National Catholic Intercollegiate Basketball Tournament in Denver. He recreated the action via teletype from Western Union, and it helped launch a career where he would call the 1958

NFL

Championship Game between the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants before becoming a mainstay on television with

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore

.

Loyola Honors Life Of Athletics Hall of Famer Vince Bagli, ’49 – 1927-2020 - Loyola University Maryland Athletics
  • Jim Skelton wrote 
    Growing up in balmer in the fifties sixties and seventies…he was a go to guy …always a nice presentation…proud Baltimore person…
    Andrew Gendron wrote 
    A good and gentle man. I met him many, many years ago. Rest in peace, Mr. Bagli.
