Vince Reffet Death -Dead-Obituaries : French Flyer died in Dubai Training Accident. 

By | November 17, 2020
Vince Reffet, the French “flying man”, died at 36 in an accident during training, according to a statement posted online on November 17.  2020.
Vince Reffet, a member of the duo ‘Soul Flyers’ and known as the ‘bird man’, died Tuesday in an accident during a training session in Dubai
Reacting to the death of Vince Reffet, the Athens Flying Week @AthensFlyinWeek wrote
It is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden loss of Vincent (Vince) Reffet, a member of the Jetman Dubai team, who had honored us with his presence at Athens Flying Week 2016. The AFW team extends its deepest condolences to his family.
Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

Sad to see an exceptional para disappearance. The community #parachutiste is in mourning on this day. RIP #VinceReffet and blue skies. Thoughts of his family and loved ones

 

@dfxfactory wrote 
Today I am sad to learn of the death of Vince Reffet, this extreme flying sportsman will leave a great void in the Parachuting community around the world Crying faceLoudly crying face RIP Vince and Fly Free

