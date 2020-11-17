Vince Reffet Death –Dead-Obituaries : French Flyer died in Dubai Training Accident.
It is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden loss of Vincent (Vince) Reffet, a member of the Jetman Dubai team, who had honored us with his presence at Athens Flying Week 2016. The AFW team extends its deepest condolences to his family.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
People: Mort de Vince Reffet à 36 ans: l’homme volant français a perdu la vie lors de l’entraînement à Dubaï https://t.co/LTtyzthP9n #people @FashionPeopleFr #Nice #Nice06 pic.twitter.com/4qjFFLl86S
— Nice Actualites NRV ☀️😎😷🦇 (@actualites_nrv) November 17, 2020
Triste de voir disparaître un para d’exception. La communauté #parachutiste est en deuil ce jour . RIP #VinceReffet et blue skies. Pensées à sa famille et ses proches 😥 https://t.co/jA9B25r6EC
— isadrey (@IsaDreysse) November 17, 2020
Sad to see an exceptional para disappearance. The community #parachutiste is in mourning on this day. RIP #VinceReffet and blue skies. Thoughts of his family and loved ones
Με μεγάλη θλίψη πληροφορηθήκαμε την ξαφνική απώλεια του αεραθλητή Vincent (Vince) Reffet, μέλους της ομάδας Jetman Dubai, ο οποίος μας είχε τιμήσει με την παρουσία του στην Athens Flying Week 2016. Η ομάδα της AFW εκφράζει τα θερμά της συλλυπητήρια στους οικείους του. pic.twitter.com/oVrJTEZt2C
— Athens Flying Week (@AthensFlyinWeek) November 17, 2020
@dfxfactory wrote
Today I am sad to learn of the death of Vince Reffet, this extreme flying sportsman will leave a great void in the Parachuting community around the world Crying faceLoudly crying face RIP Vince and Fly Free
