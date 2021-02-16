Vincent Jackson Death : Condolenses to Vincent Jackson Wife Lindsey Vandeweghe.

Vincent Jackson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

WFLA Melanie Michael 8h · My heart is aching after hearing this news. I feel sick. Sending so much love to Lindsey and their children I can’t believe Vincent Jackson is gone, found deceased in a Brandon hotel room. My friend, you are loved and will be missed. https://bit.ly/3phslS8

Source: (2) Facebook

Tributes

Janise Taylor

So sorry to hear this .My condolences and prayers to his family and friends..So heartbreaking.

Teresa Bertini

Prayers go out to his family. Such sad news. RIP Vincent Jackson.

Kitty Courts

My deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and friends Remembering Everyone inb thoughts and prayers

Brad Fauth

He was a good man I wish his family my condolences. Bucs Forever.

Jessica Gonzalez is feeling sad.

Our dearest friend Vincent Jackson! Thanks for all you did for our military community. From Salute to Reading, Kids holiday parties, Home Makeovers, Military Moms baby showers, farm days, etc! Your impact will be forever felt throughout the Tampa Bay community!!! We love you always!!!! Lindsey Jackson, my dear ….wish I could be there to give you a huge hug! Here if you ever need someone to talk to.

Christina Trepanier

Now it’s time for us to show his family the same support he gave us! Please let me and Mark know how we can help.

Myria Sampson Evans

I’m so sad to hear the news about Vincent Jackson’s death. He was only 38 years old. Prayers to his family especially for his wife Lindsey. He was very active in the Tampa Bay community. He will be dearly missed!

Randi Su

Jon Reyes Sad…NFL Star Vincent Jackson Dies At 38

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson has sadly passed away at age 38. The NFL star, who retired in 2018, was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida on Monday, Feb. 15, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A cause of death has not yet been determined. “My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife [Lindsey VanDeweghe] and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”