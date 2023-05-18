Vincent Lingiari’s grandson misidentification today : Indigenous Australian’s Voice Campaign Misidentifies Man as Vincent Lingiari’s Grandson and Deletes His Quote

1. #IndigenousRightsMatter

The no campaign for the Voice to Parliament referendum in Australia has removed the image and quote of an Indigenous man, Stewart Lingiari, from its website after he claimed he was told to recite a script opposing the proposed constitutional change. However, tweets from no campaign leaders Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Warren Mundine, incorrectly claiming that Lingiari is the grandson of land rights activist Vincent Lingiari, are still online. In an article this week, RMIT University’s FactLab reported that Lingiari was not Vincent’s grandson and had been told what to say by a cameraman. Lingiari later told Guardian Australia he was “humiliated” by the episode, adding: “I’m not from that family. If they had asked me directly, I would have told them I’m not his grandson but they never asked me.”

Despite Mundine telling Guardian Australia on Wednesday the situation was a “non-issue”, the Fair Australia campaign has since accepted Lingiari’s request to delete his photo from their website. On Thursday morning, Mundine told Radio National that the photo would be removed from the campaign website in coming days. As of Thursday afternoon, Lingiari’s photo and quote had disappeared from Fair Australia’s website. Posts by Mundine on Facebook and Instagram about Lingiari have been covered with fact-check warnings, carrying the label: “False information. Checked by independent fact-checkers.”

News Source : Josh Butler

