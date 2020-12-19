Vincenzo Penna Death -Obituary – Dead : Vincenzo Penna has Died .
Vincenzo Penna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Circolo Italo-Americano Corenese Club 15 hrs · Saddened to announce the death of Vincenzo Penna, one time member and friend to many of CIAC. Please keep his son Joe, a member and the entire family in your prayers during the difficult time. Wishing the family peace and comfort during this difficult time. Below is the Obituary information VINCENZO PENNA of Parma, Ohio | Ripepi Funeral Home for the services VINCENZO PENNA, age 84; beloved husband of the late Filomena (nee DiMassa); loving father of Joe and the late Frank; cherished papa of Vincent Penna (Kasia) and Nina Penna (Fiancé Peter Bobulsky); great-grandfather of Xavier and Dominic Penna; brother of Maria Adriano (Giuseppe, deceased); uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and dear friend to the Parente and DiMassa families. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Home, 6707 State Rd., Parma, OH 44134. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Columbkille Church, Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends received at RIPEPI FUNERAL HOME, PEARL RD. (AT SNOW RD.), MONDAY 9 – 10:30 A.M.
Source: (20+) Circolo Italo-Americano Corenese Club – Posts | Facebook
