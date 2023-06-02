Vinegared Sesame Sauce Recipe: Vinegared Sesame Sauce Recipe for Mountain Yam

Mountain Yam Recipe with Vinegared Sesame Sauce

Mountain yam, also known as nagaimo, is a popular vegetable in Japan and other Asian countries. It has a mild flavor and a unique texture that is both crisp and slimy when grated. Mountain yam aficionados love its viscosity when finely grated, but for the uninitiated, fresh julienned pieces are an excellent way to enjoy the crisp texture of the tuber. In this mountain yam recipe with vinegared sesame sauce, the rich dressing balances beautifully with the delicately flavored vegetable.

Ingredients

One 4¾-in. piece mountain yam, scrubbed

2 Tbsp. Japanese white sesame paste

1 Tbsp. konbu dashi, plus more as needed

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. shoyu

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. black sesame seeds

Instructions

Step 1: Preparing the Mountain Yam

When cutting mountain yam, place a clean cloth atop the cutting board, so the slippery pieces don’t slide around as you julienne. Peel the mountain yam; halve crosswise, then slice both cylinders lengthwise into thin slabs. Cut the slabs lengthwise into ½-inch-wide pieces. Divide the mountain yam among four small, shallow bowls, arranging them in stacks.

Step 2: Making the Vinegared Sesame Sauce

In a small bowl, whisk together the sesame paste, konbu dashi, rice vinegar, shoyu, and sugar. Different brands of sesame paste have varying consistencies, so you may need to add more konbu dashi to make the sauce pourable.

Step 3: Serving the Mountain Yam with Vinegared Sesame Sauce

Spoon the sauce evenly atop the mountain yam and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Tips for Handling Mountain Yam

To counteract the itchy properties of mountain yam, wash your hands and forearms with warm soapy water after handling. Mountain yam is also known to release a slimy substance when grated, which can be challenging to handle. If you’re not a fan of the slimy texture, try julienned pieces instead.

Konbu dashi is easy to make from scratch, and a batch can be used to make a variety of vegetarian Japanese dishes. Look for white sesame paste at your local Japanese market, or online. It’s a staple ingredient in many Japanese dishes, and its nutty flavor pairs well with a variety of vegetables.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a new vegetable to add to your repertoire, give mountain yam a try. Its unique texture and mild flavor make it a versatile ingredient in a variety of dishes. This mountain yam recipe with vinegared sesame sauce is an excellent introduction to the vegetable and a perfect side dish for any Japanese-inspired meal.

Mountain Yam Vinegar Recipe Vinegared Sesame Sauce Mountain Yam Japanese Mountain Yam Recipe Mountain Yam Side Dish Sesame Sauce Yam Dish

News Source : Saveur

Source Link :Mountain Yam Recipe with Vinegared Sesame Sauce/