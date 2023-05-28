VinFast Reviews: VinFast Receives Negative Reviews from Critics

VinFast Faces Backlash Over Quality of Cars

When Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced plans to build a new facility in Chatham County, North Carolina, it was met with excitement and promises of job creation and economic investment. However, the company’s signature all-electric crossover SUV, the VinFast VF8, received poor reviews from auto reviewers who test drove the vehicle on American soil. Many found the car bumpy and lacking body control, with some calling their rides “unacceptable” or “unbearable.”

Performance-Based Incentives at Risk

VinFast received over $1.2 billion in monetary incentives for its Chatham County manufacturing facility, but much of that funding is performance-based. If the company cannot sell its cars to American consumers, it may not be able to deliver on its job and investment promises, putting its incentives at risk. The company has faced a string of bad press in recent months, including reports of losing over $2 billion in 2022 and administrative delays in delivering its first shipment of EVs to North America.

Chatham County Officials Remain Confident

Despite these challenges, both VinFast and Chatham County officials remain confident in the company’s success. A VinFast spokesperson acknowledged the negative reviews but assured customers they are still on track to deliver a quality product. Chatham Economic Development Corporation President Michael Smith understands the challenges of massive projects with ambitious goals and believes the company will use the recent poor reviews as motivation to improve rapidly. Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne also trusts the vision of VinFast and remains fully committed to the successful development of the company’s first U.S. production facility in the county.

