“Vintage Bathroom Vanity Lighting” : UL Listed Hamilyeah 4-Light Vanity Fixture in Black and Gold – Ideal for Rustic, Vintage, and Modern Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, and Bedroom Lighting

UL Listed Hamilyeah Black and Gold Rustic Vintage Bathroom Vanity Light with 4 Lights, Modern Wall Sconce Lighting for Bath, Living Room, Kitchen, and Bedroom, Perfect over Mirrors



(as of Jun 05,2023 15:50:39 UTC – Details)





When it comes to illuminating your home, it’s important to choose a product that not only provides ample light but also lasts for years to come. The Hamily Lighting fixture, with its dimensions of 29.9 x 5.98 x 5.51 inches and weight of 6.4 pounds, is a great lighting solution for your home. What’s more, the item model number of this product is 2005 and it was first made available on January 6, 2021. The manufacturer of the Hamily Lighting fixture is Hamily Lighting, and it has an ASIN of B097CB3KPS. Additionally, this product is made in China.

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a lighting fixture is its durability. The Hamily Lighting fixture is UL listed, which means that it has been tested and certified for quality and safety. The die-cast metal used in its construction is sturdy and resistant to aging, bending, and color fading. The detailed power coating enhances the fixture’s water-proof function, making it anti-rust and suitable for use in moisture damp locations. The strong square backplate and steady structure ensure that the fixture remains in place for years to come, while the bare bulbs provide suitable brightness to illuminate your home.

Another important factor to consider when choosing a lighting fixture is the socket. The Hamily Lighting fixture comes with an E26 quality ceramic heat-resistant socket that extends the lifespan of the wall light fixtures to the longest extent possible. You can save money on often changing bulbs, as the socket is compatible with all E26 bulbs (Max 100W, not included) such as LED, CFL, incandescent, and halogen. Dimmable bulbs and dimmer switch (not included) can be used to meet your various lighting requirements and adapt to different ambience.

Installing the Hamily Lighting fixture is easy and can be done without the expense of an electrician. If you have full electrical knowledge and previous experience, you can enjoy installing the lights yourself in just three simple steps. First, attach the mounting plate. Second, hardwire the light fixture. And third, tighten the fixture firmly on the mounting plate. The wall sconces can point upwards or downwards to adapt to decoration and practicality. However, it is important to note that before installing the fixture, you should shut off power to the circuit and use a voltage tester to make sure the power is off.

In conclusion, the Hamily Lighting fixture is a great lighting solution for your home. It is durable, long-lasting, and easy to install. The UL listed quality and durability of the fixture, combined with the E26 quality ceramic heat-resistant socket and easy installation process, make it a great choice for anyone looking to illuminate their home. Additionally, the manufacturer is committed to producing quality products that exceed customer expectations, and they offer a 1-year hassle-free warranty.



