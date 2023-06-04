“vintage circle embellishments”: 10 Techniques for Crafting Vintage Circle Ephemera for Junk Journaling!

Let’s Make Vintage Circle Ephemera for Junk Journaling! 10 Ways to Create Circle Embellishments!

Junk journaling is a creative way of keeping memories, thoughts, and stories in a book. It’s a place where you can express yourself through art, writing, and collage. Adding vintage circle ephemera to your journal creates a charming and nostalgic feel. In this article, we’ll show you 10 ways to create circle embellishments for your junk journal using vintage elements.

1. Vintage Book Pages

One of the easiest ways to create circle embellishments is by using vintage book pages. Cut out circles using a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can add some ink or distress the edges for a vintage look.

2. Music Sheets

Music sheets are another excellent source for vintage circle ephemera. You can use a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can use the circles as is or add some ink or paint for a vintage feel.

3. Vintage Photos

Using vintage photos on your junk journal can add a personal touch to your pages. You can cut out circles from the photos using a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can add some ink or paint to the edges to blend with the rest of your journal.

4. Stickers

Stickers are an easy way to create circle embellishments. You can find vintage stickers online or in craft stores. Use a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut out the sticker.

5. Washi Tape

Washi tape is a fun and colorful way to create circle embellishments. You can use different patterns and colors to match your junk journal theme. Use a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut out the washi tape.

6. Vintage Postcards

Vintage postcards can add a unique touch to your junk journal pages. You can cut out circular shapes from the postcards using a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can add some ink or paint to the edges to blend with the rest of your journal.

7. Fabric Scraps

Using fabric scraps can add some texture and depth to your circle embellishments. You can use a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut out the fabric. You can sew the edges or use fabric glue to keep it in place.

8. Vintage Maps

Vintage maps can add a travel theme to your junk journal pages. You can cut out circles from the maps using a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can add some ink or paint to the edges to blend with the rest of your journal.

9. Vintage Ads

Using vintage ads can add a nostalgic feel to your junk journal pages. You can cut out circles from the ads using a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can add some ink or paint to the edges to blend with the rest of your journal.

10. Vintage Ephemera

Vintage ephemera can include a variety of items such as bingo cards, tickets, and labels. You can cut out circles from the ephemera using a circle punch or trace around a circular object and cut it out. You can add some ink or paint to the edges to blend with the rest of your journal.

In conclusion, creating vintage circle ephemera for your junk journal can add a charming and nostalgic feel to your pages. You can use a variety of materials such as vintage book pages, music sheets, stickers, and fabric scraps. You can add some ink or paint to the edges to blend with the rest of your journal. Have fun creating and adding circle embellishments to your junk journal!

Vintage Ephemera Junk Journaling Circle Embellishments DIY Crafting Creative Scrapbooking

News Source : PinkMonarchPrints

Source Link :Let's Make Vintage Circle Ephemera for Junk Journaling! 10 Ways to Create Circle Embellishments!/