Vintage Washed Baseball Cap : Vintage Distressed Baseball Caps for Men and Women – Pack of 2

2 Sets of PFFY Vintage Washed and Distressed Baseball Caps – Unisex Dad Golf Hats



The vintage washed distressed cotton baseball cap is a classic and timeless style that never goes out of fashion. Made from 99% cotton, the soft and lightweight denim fabric ensures better comfort wearing. The dad hat has a low profile unconstructed design that adds to the vintage look. The cap features an adjustable metal buckle back closure that ensures a great fit for most head sizes, making it comfortable to wear at all times.

The baseball cap is reinforced with professionally hemming-stitch, making it lightweight but durable, ensuring that it can withstand long-term use. The adjustable size of the cap makes it a one-size-fits-most hat, with a head circumference of 20.8″-25.2″ that can be adjusted. The hat height is 4.3″, and the hat along is 2.8″. The rear opening design of the cap fits women’s low ponytail comfortably, adding to the versatility of the cap.

This unisex design makes the baseball cap suitable for both men and women, making it ideal for daily, sports, fishing, travel, outdoor activities, outing, and other occasions. The high-quality cotton cloth with exquisite embroidery enhances the comfort, breathability, lightweight, and durability of the cap. The cap is a great idea for a mother’s day, father’s day, birthday, Christmas gift for family and friends.

The package dimensions of the cap are 3.94 x 1.97 x 0.39 inches, and it weighs 2 ounces. The cap is imported and has a buckle closure. It is recommended to hand wash the cap only to maintain its quality and durability. In conclusion, the vintage washed distressed cotton baseball cap is a must-have for anyone looking for a classic and timeless style that provides comfort, durability, and versatility. So, it is a perfect accessory for any outfit and any occasion.



