“Violence Prevention Atotonilco de Tula”: In Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo, Coordinated Operation Apprehends Four Individuals Identified as Instigators of Violence

A coordinated operation in the Tula region led to the arrest of four people by the security cabinet of the state of Hidalgo, which consisted of the Secretary of Government, the Secretary of Public Security, and the State Attorney General’s Office, along with the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense. The operation was carried out as a reinforcement measure.

Read Full story : Coordinated Operation secures 4 people identified as generators of violence in Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo /

News Source : Gomez

1. Coordinated Operation

2. Violence Prevention

3. Atotonilco de Tula

4. Hidalgo Security

5. Crime Reduction Strategy