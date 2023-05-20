“Violence Prevention Atotonilco de Tula”: In Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo, Coordinated Operation Apprehends Four Individuals Identified as Instigators of Violence

Posted on May 20, 2023

A coordinated operation in the Tula region led to the arrest of four people by the security cabinet of the state of Hidalgo, which consisted of the Secretary of Government, the Secretary of Public Security, and the State Attorney General’s Office, along with the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense. The operation was carried out as a reinforcement measure.

News Source : Gomez

