Violent 24 hours in Indianapolis leaves 10 shot, including children, and 1 dead

Accidental shootings involving children in Indianapolis : Multiple Shootings in Indianapolis Leave 10 Injured, 1 Dead, Including Children

The past 24 hours have been marked by a series of violent incidents in Indianapolis, with ten people being shot and one person being stabbed since 2 p.m. on Friday. One of the victims died, while many others were injured, including three children aged 13, 10, and 8. The shootings involving the children were believed to be accidental. The first incident occurred on Tuxedo St., where a 13-year-old was critically injured. A 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated battery. The next incident happened on Colorado Ave., where two people were injured, one with gunshot wounds and the other with stab wounds. The third incident involved an 8-year-old child who was shot on Breton St. in what police believe was a self-inflicted and accidental shooting. At around 9 p.m., a man was shot and killed on Station St., marking the 100th homicide in Indianapolis this year. Another shooting involving a 10-year-old was reported less than an hour later, also believed to be accidental. Two separate shootings occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, with a total of four people being shot. Police are urging gun owners to be responsible, especially when children are present, and to prioritize gun safety. The police are monitoring the recent uptick in juvenile accidental shootings and are calling on the community to educate themselves and each other on gun safety. Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Hannah Follman

