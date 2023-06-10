Accidental shootings involving children in Indianapolis : Violent 24 hours in Indianapolis leaves one dead and multiple injured, including children

The city of Indianapolis has experienced a spate of violent incidents over the last 24 hours, with ten people being shot and one person being stabbed. One of the victims died, while others were critically injured. Three of the victims were children aged 13, 10, and 8, who were accidentally shot. The incidents occurred across different areas of the city, with the first occurring on Friday afternoon when a 13-year-old was shot accidentally by two juveniles handling a firearm. Police arrested a 16-year-old for aggravated battery. The 100th homicide of the year in Indianapolis was reported when a man was shot and killed on the near northeast side. Police are urging gun owners to be responsible, especially in homes where children are present. The police are asking for anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Hannah Follman

Crime rate Homicide Violence Law enforcement Community safety