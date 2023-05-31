“violent football matches”: Top 10 Football Matches with the Most Intense Violence in History

Top 10 Most Violent Football Matches Ever

Football is a sport that is loved and enjoyed by millions of people all around the world. However, there have been instances where the passion of the fans and players has turned to violence. Here are the top 10 most violent football matches ever:

1. The Battle of Santiago

The Battle of Santiago took place during the 1962 World Cup match between Chile and Italy. The match was so violent that it has gone down in history as one of the most brutal games ever played. The players were constantly fighting, and the referee lost control of the game. In the end, Chile won the match 2-0.

2. Boca Juniors vs River Plate

The rivalry between Boca Juniors and River Plate is one of the most intense in football. In 2018, the two teams faced each other in the Copa Libertadores final, and the match was marred by violence. The Boca Juniors team bus was attacked by River Plate fans, and several players were injured. The match was eventually postponed and played in Madrid.

3. Dinamo Zagreb vs Red Star Belgrade

The match between Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade in 1990 was filled with violence. The match was played during a time of political tension between the two countries, and the fans were extremely hostile towards each other. The match was eventually abandoned after a riot broke out on the pitch.

4. El Clasico

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the most intense in football. The matches between the two teams are always filled with tension, and there have been instances of violence in the past. In 2011, a match between the two teams was abandoned after a fan threw a cigarette lighter at Barcelona player, Lionel Messi.

5. Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce

The rivalry between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce is one of the most passionate in football. The two teams faced each other in 2012, and the match was marred by violence. The fans of both teams were fighting in the stands, and the match had to be abandoned.

6. Liverpool vs Juventus

The match between Liverpool and Juventus in the 1985 European Cup final is one of the most tragic in football history. The match was played at Heysel Stadium in Belgium, and the Liverpool fans charged at the Juventus fans, causing a wall to collapse. 39 people were killed, and over 600 were injured.

7. Manchester United vs Galatasaray

The match between Manchester United and Galatasaray in the 1993-1994 Champions League was filled with violence. The match was played in Turkey, and the Manchester United players were pelted with missiles by the home fans. The match had to be stopped several times, and Manchester United eventually lost the match 3-0.

8. Marseille vs PSG

The rivalry between Marseille and PSG is one of the most intense in football. The two teams faced each other in 2012, and the match was filled with violence. The fans of both teams were fighting in the stands, and the match had to be abandoned.

9. Partizan Belgrade vs Red Star Belgrade

The match between Partizan Belgrade and Red Star Belgrade in 2015 was filled with violence. The two teams faced each other in the Serbian Cup final, and the fans were extremely hostile towards each other. The match had to be abandoned after a riot broke out on the pitch.

10. West Ham vs Millwall

The rivalry between West Ham and Millwall is one of the most intense in English football. The two teams faced each other in the League Cup in 2009, and the match was filled with violence. The fans of both teams were fighting in the stands, and the match had to be stopped several times.

In conclusion, football is a sport that should be enjoyed by everyone, but violence has no place in the game. These matches are a reminder of how the passion for football can turn into something dangerous. It is important for fans and players alike to remember that football is just a game, and it is not worth hurting others over.

