Violent incidents leave three dead and one hospitalized in Ottawa Valley, suspect or victim names not mentioned.

Jonathan Logan – focus keyword including victim name : Violent incidents leave three dead, one injured in Ottawa Valley; suspect/victim names not mentioned

Authorities are providing reassurance to residents following two violent incidents that resulted in three fatalities and one individual being hospitalized, which have shaken the Ottawa Valley. The first incident occurred on Friday night in Renfrew, Ontario, where a fatal shooting took place. The second incident occurred just over 48 hours later in Pembroke, Ontario, where two people were critically injured. One of them died in the hospital, and another body was discovered nearby. The County of Renfrew Warden, Peter Emon, described the events as “unnerving” and “jarring.” While the mayors of both communities acknowledge that some residents were frightened by the deaths, they believe the occurrences were unusual and that there is no reason to be afraid. Both incidents happened in buildings owned by the Renfrew County Housing Corporation. The RCHC and the county are supporting those affected by the violence. The county is waiting for more information about the incidents before conducting an internal review. The Ontario Provincial Police stated that investigators in Renfrew and Pembroke are in communication.

Read Full story : Violent long weekend leaves some Ottawa Valley residents concerned about safety /

News Source : CBC

Ottawa Valley safety concerns Violent weekend incidents Community safety measures Crime prevention strategies Ottawa Valley crime rates