Violent Night in Columbus today : Columbus witnesses another night of violence resulting in one fatality and one critical injury

Columbus witnesses another night of violence resulting in one fatality and one critical injury today 2023.

Columbus police are investigating multiple shootings that left one woman dead and a 17-year-old boy critically wounded. Antonia Smith, 30, was shot dead following an altercation with 52-year-old Jason Kosmo at a home on the 800 block of Camden Avenue in Milo-Grogan. Kosmo has been charged with murder. Two 17-year-olds were shot on the 900 block of East 20th Avenue in South Linden around 9:45 p.m., with one in critical and the other in stable condition. Two people were also shot in the Wedgewood Village Apartments on the city’s West Side but are expected to survive.

News Source : Bethany Bruner

