Violent rampage in Nottingham leaves three dead, including two first-year students and a school caretaker

Grace O’Malley-Kumar : Suspect arrested after stabbing of two University of Nottingham students and school caretaker in Nottingham

Tributes have continued to pour in for two first-year students and a school caretaker who were fatally stabbed during a violent attack in Nottingham. Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, who were both students at the University of Nottingham, were found dead in the street early on Tuesday morning. Ian Coates, a caretaker at Huntingdon Academy primary school, was also killed in the attack. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect, who is believed to have a history of mental health issues, is a west African migrant who has settled in the UK legally.

Read Full story : Tributes flood in for students and school caretaker killed in city rampage /

News Source : PA reporters

City Rampage Victims School Tragedy Tributes Student and Caretaker Memorial Community Grieves Loss Support for Families of Victims