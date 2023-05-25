“violent shooting in downtown Baltimore” today : Downtown Baltimore shooting results in one fatality.

Fatal Shooting in Downtown Baltimore Leaves One Person Dead today 2023.
An unidentified male was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday night. Police were alerted to the incident at 9:13 pm and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Paca Street. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, while anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

