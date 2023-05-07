Violent weekend in Indy Today : Multiple fatalities reported following a violent weekend in Indy

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Indianapolis Over the Weekend due to Violence

Indianapolis has experienced another violent weekend, with seven people dead and four others injured in multiple shootings and two deadly crashes in the past 36 hours. The first incident happened after midnight on Saturday, where two adults were found dead with apparent gunshot injuries. Another deadly incident followed around 2:30 a.m. on the same day, where two men were shot, one adult and one juvenile, with the latter pronounced dead at an area hospital. The violence continued throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with one person dead and two others injured in several shootings.

News Source : Hannah Follman

Source Link :Violent weekend in Indy leaves multiple dead/