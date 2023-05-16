Violet Foundation Receives Support from Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda in May 2023

Introduction

Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda is a renowned dealership in Schaumburg, Illinois that specializes in selling new and used Mazda vehicles. The dealership has established a reputation for providing excellent customer service, and they are committed to giving back to their community. In May 2023, Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda will be supporting the Violet Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to families affected by pediatric cancer. This article will discuss the partnership between Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda and the Violet Foundation, the importance of supporting non-profit organizations, and the impact that this partnership will have on the community.

The Partnership between Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda and the Violet Foundation

Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda has partnered with the Violet Foundation to raise awareness and funds for families affected by pediatric cancer. The dealership will be donating a portion of their profits from vehicle sales in May 2023 to the Violet Foundation. Additionally, they will be hosting a fundraising event at their dealership to raise money for the organization.

The Violet Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded by the family of Violet, a young girl who lost her battle with cancer in 2019. The organization provides support and resources to families affected by pediatric cancer, including financial assistance, emotional support, and access to resources. The Violet Foundation is committed to raising awareness about pediatric cancer and advocating for better treatment options for children with cancer.

The Importance of Supporting Non-Profit Organizations

Supporting non-profit organizations is essential for creating a thriving community. Non-profit organizations provide critical services and resources to individuals and families who are in need. They play a vital role in addressing social issues and promoting positive change in our communities.

By supporting non-profit organizations like the Violet Foundation, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who are in need. Donations and fundraising efforts can go a long way in providing families with the resources they need to cope with the challenges of pediatric cancer. Additionally, supporting non-profit organizations helps to raise awareness about social issues and encourages others to get involved and make a difference.

The Impact of the Partnership between Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda and the Violet Foundation

The partnership between Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda and the Violet Foundation will have a significant impact on the community. By donating a portion of their profits and hosting a fundraising event, Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda is helping to raise awareness and funds for families affected by pediatric cancer. The funds raised will help the Violet Foundation to provide financial assistance, emotional support, and access to resources for families in need.

Additionally, the partnership will help to raise awareness about pediatric cancer and the challenges that families face when dealing with this disease. By raising awareness, we can help to promote better treatment options for children with cancer and encourage others to get involved in supporting non-profit organizations that provide critical services to families in need.

Conclusion

Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda is committed to giving back to their community, and their partnership with the Violet Foundation is a testament to that commitment. By supporting non-profit organizations like the Violet Foundation, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who are in need. The partnership between Napleton’s Schaumburg Mazda and the Violet Foundation will help to raise awareness about pediatric cancer and provide critical resources to families affected by this disease. We encourage everyone to get involved and support non-profit organizations in their community. Together, we can make a difference.

