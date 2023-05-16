Violet Myers Dead – Death – Obituary Cause : In Loving Memory: Remembering Violet Myers and Her Impact

Honoring the Memory of Violet Myers and Her Lasting Influence

Violet Myers: A Life Dedicated to Social Justice and Helping Others

Violet Myers was an extraordinary woman who touched the lives of many during her time on earth. She was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a passionate advocate for social justice. She lived a life dedicated to helping others and making a positive impact on the world around her. Sadly, she passed away on November 15th, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide those who knew her.

Early Life and Education

Violet was born on June 10th, 1956, in a small town in rural Georgia. She grew up in a family of six, and from an early age, she learned the value of hard work and perseverance. She attended college at the University of Georgia, where she earned a degree in social work. After graduation, she began her career as a social worker, working tirelessly to help those in need.

Advocacy for Social Justice and Equality

Throughout her life, Violet was a fierce advocate for social justice and equality. She worked with various organizations, including the NAACP, to fight for the rights of marginalized communities. She was also a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and was actively involved in protests and demonstrations.

Devotion to Family

Violet was a devoted mother to her two children, David and Sarah. She instilled in them the same values of hard work, perseverance, and dedication to social justice that she believed in. She was always there for them, offering guidance and support whenever they needed it. Violet was also a loving wife to her husband, James. They were married for over 30 years, and their love for each other was evident to all who knew them. They shared a passion for social justice, and together, they worked to make the world a better place.

Legacy and Scholarship Fund

Violet’s impact on the world around her was immense. She touched the lives of countless people through her work as a social worker and her advocacy for social justice. She was a mentor to many, offering guidance and support to those who needed it. Her kindness, compassion, and generosity will be remembered by all who knew her.

In memory of Violet, her family has established a scholarship fund in her name. The Violet Myers Scholarship Fund will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing a degree in social work. This scholarship will ensure that Violet’s legacy continues to inspire and guide future generations of social workers.

Conclusion

Violet Myers was a remarkable woman who lived a life dedicated to helping others and making a positive impact on the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who knew her, and her memory will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her. Rest in peace, Violet Myers, you will be dearly missed.

