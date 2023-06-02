“viral-induced asthma symptoms”: Symptoms of Asthma Caused by Viral Infection

Understanding Viral Asthma: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Viral asthma is a type of asthma triggered by a viral infection. The symptoms of viral-induced asthma are similar to those of typical asthma, such as difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and wheezing. However, viral asthma may also be accompanied by symptoms of the common cold, such as a runny nose or sore throat. While viral infections can exacerbate asthma, the debate continues on whether they can cause it.

Viral asthma can affect both adults and children. Younger children may develop bronchiolitis, which is a viral infection that may lead to childhood asthma. Bronchiolitis causes airway obstruction, breathing difficulties, and wheezing. Doctors may need to differentiate between bronchiolitis and asthma to provide the right treatment. Other common asthma symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Rapid breathing

Fatigue

Coughing

It is important to contact a doctor for a diagnosis and treatment, especially for infants and children. A 2020 review suggests that rhinovirus (RV), the virus that causes the common cold, can create an inflammatory environment and affect specific risk genes in people predisposed to developing asthma. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading cause of bronchiolitis, a viral lung infection common in young children and a major risk factor for developing childhood asthma.

Evidence indicates that RV, the common cold virus, is the most common single trigger of viral exacerbations. It causes up to 76% of exacerbations of wheezing children and is a key risk factor for school-age asthma among young wheezing children. Additionally, RV is the cause of up to 83% of asthma in adults.

Other viruses may also cause bronchiolitis, wheezing, and asthma, including:

Influenza

Adenovirus

Parainfluenza

Coronavirus

A 2022 study indicates that infants with breathing problems, eczema, and RV infection had a 2.5-fold increased risk of developing asthma compared with infants with a classic bronchiolitis profile. Other risk factors for asthma include young age, parental smoking, and common asthma risk genes. In addition, race may be a risk factor for viral asthma, which can make a person more prone to exacerbation. Sinusitis and sensitivity to animal dander and dust mites are also risk factors for triggering viral asthma.

There is no cure for viral asthma, but doctors may prescribe short-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonists inhalers and corticosteroids to help manage it. However, the long-term use of corticosteroids from childhood has been linked to adverse effects such as reduced bone density, increased risk of infection, and weight gain.

Scientists are currently trying to develop new therapies and treatments for viral asthma. In some cases, viral asthma may also require emergency treatment or hospitalization. The virus for the common cold can be a primary trigger for viral asthma. Because of this, it may make sense to utilize strategies to help prevent the common cold in people prone to asthma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that people can reduce their risk of getting a cold by washing their hands often, avoiding touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and staying away from people who are unwell, where possible.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology advises that any asthma symptom can become serious and even life-threatening if a person does not treat it. If adults or children have asthma symptoms, they should consider contacting a doctor or attending the emergency room if symptoms are severe. Symptoms of viral asthma may be the same as any type of asthma. For instance, chest tightness, trouble breathing, and wheezing are common symptoms of viral-induced asthma. Additionally, someone may have symptoms relating to the virus that lead to asthma exacerbation.

In conclusion, viral-induced asthma can occur in both adults and children. The symptoms of viral asthma may be the same as typical asthma symptoms, accompanied by symptoms of the common cold. The common cold virus, rhinovirus, is the most common trigger of viral exacerbations and a key risk factor for school-age asthma among young wheezing children. While there is no cure for viral asthma, doctors may prescribe short-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonists inhalers and corticosteroids to help manage it. It is essential to contact a doctor for a diagnosis and treatment, especially for infants and children. Preventing the common cold can help reduce the risk of viral-induced asthma.

News Source : medicalnewstoday.com

Source Link :What are the symptoms of viral-induced asthma?/