Viral TikTok Challenge Claims Another Life: 16-Year-Old Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille Dies Playing Scarf Game

Christy Gassaille Scarf Game TikTok Challenge Victim : 16-year-old Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille dies playing dangerous TikTok “Scarf Game” challenge

A 16-year-old girl named Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille died on May 27 after attempting the dangerous “Scarf Game,” a viral challenge on TikTok. The game involves putting a cloth or scarf around one’s neck, which can lead to seizures, serious injuries, or even death due to low levels of oxygen to the brain. The Scarf Game is a variation of the Blackout Challenge and is one of many viral challenges on TikTok. Christy, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was buried at Fleury les Aubrais cemetery near her home in Orléans, France. She is not the only one who has died due to the challenge, as a 12-year-old girl in Argentina and an 11-year-old girl in another incident also lost their lives. The dangers of online challenges such as the Scarf Game have been highlighted, with reports warning of serious consequences, injuries, and even death.

News Source : Team Latestly

TikTok Challenge Scarf Game Dangerous Viral Trend Suffocation Girl Dies