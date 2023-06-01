“Viral video creation”: A Comprehensive Guide to Creating Mass Viral Videos and Earning from YouTube: A Full Tutorial on Canva and ChatGPT

Introduction

YouTube is a platform that has become increasingly popular over the years. It is a platform where people can share their content, and in return, they can earn money. However, it is not easy to create viral videos that can attract a lot of viewers. But worry not, with the help of Canva and ChatGPT, you can create viral videos in bulk and make money on YouTube.

What is Canva?

Canva is a design platform that allows you to create stunning graphics, videos, and animations. It is a user-friendly platform that provides you with templates and designs that you can customize to meet your needs. With Canva, you can create high-quality designs without the need for any design experience.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a platform that provides you with content ideas. It is an AI-powered platform that uses machine learning to provide you with content ideas. With ChatGPT, you can get content ideas for your videos, blog posts, and social media posts.

Step 1: Choose a Niche

The first step in creating viral videos is to choose a niche. A niche is a specific topic that you want to create videos about. You need to choose a niche that you are passionate about and that has a large audience. Some popular niches on YouTube are beauty, food, travel, and gaming.

Step 2: Research Your Audience

Once you have chosen a niche, you need to research your audience. You need to know what your audience likes and dislikes, what type of content they prefer, and what their interests are. You can use ChatGPT to get content ideas for your videos based on your audience’s interests.

Step 3: Create a Video Outline

The next step is to create a video outline. A video outline is a plan for your video. It includes the main points of your video, the order in which you will present them, and the length of your video. You can use Canva to create a video outline template that you can use for all your videos.

Step 4: Create Your Video

Now it’s time to create your video. You can use Canva to create a video intro, outro, and thumbnail. You can also use Canva to create graphics and animations that you can use in your video. Once you have created your video, you can upload it to YouTube.

Step 5: Promote Your Video

The final step is to promote your video. You need to share your video on social media, your blog, and other platforms. You can also use YouTube ads to promote your video. The more people see your video, the more views you will get, and the more money you will make.

Conclusion

Creating viral videos in bulk and making money on YouTube is not an easy task. It requires a lot of research, planning, and hard work. But with the help of Canva and ChatGPT, you can create high-quality videos that can attract a lot of viewers. Remember to choose a niche that you are passionate about, research your audience, create a video outline, create your video, and promote your video. With these steps, you can create viral videos and make money on YouTube.

