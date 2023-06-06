Viral Video of Astrud Gilberto, the Singer of ‘The Girl from Ipanema’, Following Her Death







Astrud Gilberto

Astrud Gilberto, Singer of “The Girl from Ipanema,” Death Video Goes Viral

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer known for her iconic rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema,” has recently passed away. However, news of her death has been accompanied by a disturbing video that has gone viral online.

The video shows Gilberto lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to machines, and seemingly unconscious. A woman’s voice can be heard in the background, speaking in Portuguese about Gilberto’s condition. The video has caused outrage among fans and critics alike, with many calling for it to be taken down.

Despite the controversy surrounding the video, Gilberto’s legacy as a talented and influential musician remains. Her smooth, sultry voice and unique style helped popularize bossa nova music around the world, and her contributions to the genre will not be forgotten.





Bossa Nova music Brazilian jazz Stan Getz collaboration Brazilian-American singer 1960s music scene