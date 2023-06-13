Viral Video Reveals Cause of Death of U.S. Olympian Tori Bowie

Posted on June 13, 2023




A video revealing the cause of death of U.S. Olympian Tori Bowie has gone viral. The 30-year-old track and field star passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2021.
According to the video, Bowie’s death was caused by a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot forms in the lungs. The video has sparked a conversation about the importance of recognizing the signs and symptoms of this potentially deadly condition.
Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist and a world champion in the 100m sprint. She was known for her incredible speed and athleticism, and her sudden passing has left the sports world in shock.

