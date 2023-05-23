Viral Video Shows Sara Ali Khan Kicking Vicky Kaushal | Rohit Verma Comments on Aditya Singh Rajput’s Demise

Sara Ali Khan KICKS Vicky Kaushal in viral video

Sara Ali Khan, the Bollywood actress, recently made headlines for a video that went viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen playfully kicking Vicky Kaushal, another popular actor, during an event. The video has garnered a lot of attention, with fans expressing their amusement at the interaction between the two stars.

What happened in the video?

The video shows Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal standing on stage together, presumably during an event or award ceremony. As Vicky is talking, Sara suddenly kicks him from behind. Vicky is taken by surprise and turns around, looking amused. He then playfully chases Sara around the stage, as she laughs and runs away.

What are fans saying?

The video has received a lot of attention from fans, who are loving the interaction between the two actors. Many have commented on the video, expressing their amusement and admiration for the two stars. Some have even called for Sara and Vicky to work together in a movie, citing their chemistry and playful banter.

What does this mean for Sara Ali Khan?

The video has only added to Sara Ali Khan’s growing popularity in the Bollywood industry. The young actress has been making waves since her debut in 2018, and has quickly become a fan favorite. With her infectious personality and talent, it’s no surprise that fans are loving her playful interaction with Vicky Kaushal.

Rohit Verma on Aditya Singh Rajput’s death

In other news, fashion designer Rohit Verma recently spoke out about the tragic death of Aditya Singh Rajput, a young actor who was found dead in his apartment. In an emotional post on Instagram, Verma expressed his condolences and called for greater support for those struggling with mental health issues.

“It’s time for us to address mental health and support those who are struggling,” Verma wrote. “We need to create a safe space for people to talk about their struggles and seek help when they need it. Let’s honor Aditya’s memory by working towards a better, more compassionate world.”

Verma’s post has received a lot of attention on social media, with many fans praising him for speaking out about the issue. Mental health remains a major concern in India, with many people struggling to access the support they need. Verma’s words serve as a reminder that we all have a role to play in creating a more caring and supportive society.

