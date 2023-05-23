Viral Video Shows Woman Attacking Group of Asians After Car Collision in LA: Asks ‘Are You Americans?’

Introduction:

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a woman attacking a group of Asians following a car collision in Los Angeles. The video has sparked outrage among netizens, and the woman has been accused of racism. In this article, we will discuss the incident and its implications.

The incident:

According to reports, the incident occurred on March 16 when a car driven by an Asian woman collided with another vehicle in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The occupants of the other car were a group of Asians, including a pregnant woman. As they got out of the car, the woman who caused the accident began asking them, “Are you from America?” and “Where is your passport?”

The situation escalated quickly, and the woman began to physically assault the group, hitting them with a metal rod. The pregnant woman was reportedly hit in the stomach. The attack was captured on video by a witness, who can be heard expressing shock and horror at the scene.

The aftermath:

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing outrage at the woman’s behavior. She has been accused of racism and xenophobia, and many are calling for her to be held accountable for her actions. The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

The incident has also sparked a conversation about the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. According to a report by Stop AAPI Hate, there were nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the United States between March 2020 and February 2021. Many people believe that the pandemic has fueled anti-Asian sentiments, with some blaming Asians for the spread of the virus.

Conclusion:

The incident in Los Angeles is a stark reminder of the reality of racism and xenophobia in America. While many people have spoken out against the woman’s behavior, there is still much work to be done to address the root causes of anti-Asian hate crimes. It is essential that we come together as a society to combat hate and promote unity and understanding. Only then can we create a world where incidents like this become a thing of the past.

