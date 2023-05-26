Virat-Anushka’s Social Life: Actress Reveals the Reason for Their Absence from Parties in Trending News

Why do Virat-Anushka stay away from parties and social life?

Anushka’s revelation

Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli since 2017, recently revealed why the couple prefers to stay away from parties and the limelight. In an interview with a leading publication, Anushka said that both she and Virat value their privacy and prefer to spend time at home with each other and their families.

Privacy concerns

Anushka explained that being public figures, they are constantly under scrutiny, and their every move is closely watched and commented upon. She said that while they appreciate the love and support of their fans, they also need their space and privacy. According to Anushka, spending time with close family and friends, away from the prying eyes of the media, is important to them.

Focus on work and fitness

Apart from privacy concerns, Anushka also revealed that both she and Virat are focused on their work and fitness. She said that they prioritize their careers and fitness regimes and prefer to spend their free time pursuing these interests. Anushka added that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important to both of them, and they often work out together.

Mental health

Anushka also touched upon the importance of mental health and said that she and Virat prioritize their mental well-being. She said that they prefer to stay away from parties and social gatherings as they can be stressful and draining. Anushka added that they prefer to spend their time in a peaceful and calm environment, which is important for their mental health.

Setting an example

Anushka’s revelation has been lauded by fans and followers, who admire the couple for their commitment to their values and priorities. Many have pointed out that Virat and Anushka are setting an example for others, especially young people, who often feel pressured to conform to societal norms and expectations.

In conclusion, Virat and Anushka’s decision to stay away from parties and social life is a personal choice, driven by their values and priorities. While they appreciate the love and support of their fans, they also value their privacy and mental well-being. Their decision to prioritize their careers, fitness, and mental health is an inspiration for others to follow.

Celebrity lifestyle Personal choices of public figures Relationship dynamics of famous couples Importance of privacy in the entertainment industry Impact of media scrutiny on celebrities