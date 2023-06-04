“Virat Kohli Net Worth”: “The Future of Virat Kohli’s Lifestyle: A Peek into his 2023 House, Cars, Family, Biography, Net Worth, Records, Private Jet and Income”

Virat Kohli Lifestyle 2023: House, Cars, Family, Biography, Net Worth, Records, Private Jet & Income

Introduction

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, is one of the most famous and successful cricketers in the world. With a huge fan following and a massive net worth, Kohli is known for his aggressive style of play and his charismatic personality. In this article, we will take a look at Virat Kohli’s lifestyle in 2023, including his house, cars, family, biography, net worth, records, private jet, and income.

House

In 2023, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma will be living in their luxurious house in Worli, Mumbai. The house is spread over three floors and has a total area of 7,171 square feet. The house has been designed by renowned architect, Gauri Khan, and has a modern and contemporary look. The house has a gym, a swimming pool, a home theatre, and a terrace garden. It also has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Cars

Virat Kohli is known for his love for cars, and in 2023, he will be driving some of the most luxurious cars in the world. He will own a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Range Rover Vogue, and an Audi R8. All of these cars are known for their speed, style, and luxury.

Family

Virat Kohli will be married to his wife, Anushka Sharma, and they will have a daughter named Vamika. Kohli is very protective of his family and tries to keep them away from the media glare as much as possible. He is known to spend a lot of time with his family and takes them on vacations around the world.

Biography

Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India. He started playing cricket at a very young age and soon became a part of the Delhi Under-15 team. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2008 and has since become one of the most successful cricketers in the world. Kohli is known for his aggressive style of play and his leadership skills. He has won several awards and accolades for his performances on the field.

Net Worth

In 2023, Virat Kohli’s net worth is expected to be around 500 million dollars. He is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world and earns a significant amount from endorsements and sponsorships. He endorses several brands, including Puma, Audi, and Manyavar. Kohli is also the co-owner of the Indian Super League team, FC Goa.

Records

Virat Kohli holds several records in cricket, including the fastest century by an Indian cricketer in ODIs, the fastest to score 10,000 runs in ODIs, the most number of centuries in a single IPL season, and the most number of runs in a single IPL season. He has also won several awards, including the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year and the Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the Year.

Private Jet

In 2023, Virat Kohli will own a private jet that he will use for his personal and professional travels. The jet will be a Gulfstream G600, which is known for its speed, range, and luxury. The jet can accommodate up to 19 passengers and has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Income

Virat Kohli’s income in 2023 will come from various sources, including his salary as the Indian cricket team captain, his earnings from endorsements and sponsorships, and his income as the co-owner of FC Goa. He is expected to earn around 50 million dollars in 2023, making him one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world.

Conclusion

Virat Kohli is a successful cricketer and a popular personality worldwide. His lifestyle in 2023 will be luxurious, with a beautiful house, several cars, a private jet, and a happy family. He will continue to dominate the cricket world with his aggressive style of play and his leadership skills. Kohli’s net worth and income will continue to grow, making him one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world.

