“Virat Kohli’s Retirement Plan a Year Ago: Dravid’s One Decision Changed Everything” – A Trending News

Why was Virat Kohli going to retire a year ago?

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His numerous records speak volumes about his talent and hard work. However, there was a time when Kohli was seriously considering retiring from cricket, and that was just a year ago.

In a recent interview, Kohli revealed that he was going through a tough phase both personally and professionally, and was seriously contemplating retiring from the sport. He said, “I won’t reveal the exact location, but when I was really low, I went to a place where no one could recognise me. I was sitting there and I was thinking to myself, it’s not worth all this. What is going on? I’m failing so much. I’m not able to contribute, I’m not able to lead.”

Kohli’s statement came as a shock to his fans all over the world, who had always seen him as a confident and successful captain. However, Kohli’s honesty about his mental struggles has been widely appreciated, as it sheds light on the pressures that come with being a top athlete.

Dravid changed everything with one decision

Kohli also spoke about a pivotal moment in his career, when former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid made a decision that changed everything for him. Kohli said, “I think the most important thing that happened to me was when I met Rahul Dravid midway through the England tour in 2014. I had to tell him something that I had not told anyone else. When I opened up to him, he was like, ‘I cannot even think of this.'”

Kohli did not reveal what he had told Dravid, but the former cricketer’s response was enough to make Kohli feel validated and supported. He said, “He said, ‘These are things that happen in life. These are normal things. People go through these phases. You have to keep believing in yourself. You know what you’re capable of. You’re a very good player. You have not forgotten how to play.'”

Dravid’s words had a profound impact on Kohli, and he credits the former cricketer with helping him regain his confidence and focus. He said, “That conversation really helped me because I realised that I’m not alone. Everyone has to go through this. It’s just that they don’t speak about it.”

Kohli’s honesty about his struggles with mental health has been widely appreciated, as it sheds light on the pressures that come with being a top athlete. It is important for athletes to speak out about their mental health, as it can help reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues and encourage others to seek help when they need it.

In conclusion, Kohli’s revelation about his mental struggles and near-retirement is a reminder that even the most successful athletes can face difficult times. It is important for everyone, not just athletes, to take care of their mental health and seek support when needed. And, as Kohli’s story shows, sometimes all it takes is one supportive person to change everything.

