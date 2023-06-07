Virgin Birth in Crocodile: A Virgin Birth in a Crocodile Unearthed by Scientists

Parthenogenesis: The Virgin Birth of Crocodiles and Its Implications

In January 2018, a female crocodile in a Costa Rican zoo laid a clutch of eggs, despite living alone for 16 years. While some of the eggs looked normal, one of them matured into a perfectly formed but stillborn baby crocodile. In a recent study published in Biology Letters, researchers reported that the baby crocodile was a parthenogen, a product of virgin birth containing only genetic material from its mother. This is the first time parthenogenesis has been discovered in crocodiles, and its implications suggest that pterosaurs and dinosaurs may have also been capable of such reproductive feats.

How Parthenogenesis Occurs

Parthenogenesis occurs when an egg cell matures in its mother’s body, dividing repeatedly to generate a final product with exactly half the genes needed for an individual. Three smaller cellular sacs containing chromosomes, known as polar bodies, are formed as byproducts. While polar bodies usually wither away, in vertebrates that can perform parthenogenesis, one polar body sometimes fuses with the egg, creating a cell with the necessary complement of chromosomes to form an individual.

According to Warren Booth, an associate professor at Virginia Tech who has studied the eggs, this is precisely what happened in the case of the crocodile. Sequencing of the parthenogenetic crocodile’s genome reveals that its chromosomes differ from the mother’s at their tips, where there’s been a little reshuffling of her DNA – a telltale sign of polar body fusion. This is similar to what happens in parthenogenesis in birds, lizards, and snakes, suggesting that this group of animals inherited the ability from a common ancestor.

Implications for Pterosaurs and Dinosaurs

Crocodiles evolved long before many other modern parthenogenetic animals, which suggests intriguing possibilities about the creatures that came in between. According to Dr. Booth, “What this tells us is it’s very likely that this also happened in pterosaurs and dinosaurs.” However, without the ability to retrieve their DNA, certainty is not available. Parthenogenesis is best confirmed with DNA analysis, a process that has allowed scientists to tell it apart from delayed conception, where a female stores sperm for as long as six years before using it to fertilize eggs.

Why Animals Produce Parthenogens

While some parthenogens can survive to adulthood and mate, they are not always the healthiest creatures. However, the increasing ease of DNA analysis has shown that they are not all that rare. “It’s much more widespread than people think,” said Dr. Booth. It’s possible that parthenogenesis gives a species the ability to survive extended periods when no mate is available. A fresh individual, bearing largely the same genes as its parent, might live long enough for a mate to arrive, thus allowing sexual reproduction, which tends to produce hardier offspring.

It is also possible that parthenogenesis is simply a trait that doesn’t have enough downsides for evolution to weed it out. In 2020, scientists discovered that lizards can mate and then lay clutches of eggs where some are normal offspring and some are parthenogens. Dr. Booth’s hunch is that it’s an ability that can be switched on or off, and it is perhaps controlled by a single gene.

Conclusion

The discovery of parthenogenesis in crocodiles has implications for our understanding of the reproductive capabilities of prehistoric creatures like pterosaurs and dinosaurs. While certainty is not available without the ability to retrieve their DNA, it suggests that they had the ability. Parthenogenesis is much more widespread than people think and can give a species the ability to survive extended periods when no mate is available. It’s possible that it’s simply a trait that doesn’t have enough downsides for evolution to weed it out, controlled by a single gene that can be switched on or off.

