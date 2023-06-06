Virginia Beach Dentist Abbey Horwitz Dies: Obituary

Virginia Beach Dentist Abbey Horwitz Passes Away

Virginia Beach dentist Abbey Horwitz passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 64. Horwitz was born on August 22, 1956, in New York, and grew up in Miami. She attended the University of Miami, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then went on to earn her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.

Horwitz practiced dentistry for over 30 years in Virginia Beach, where she was well-known for her gentle touch and caring demeanor. She was passionate about helping her patients achieve healthy and beautiful smiles and was loved by many in the community.

Horwitz is survived by her husband, two children, and two grandchildren. She will be missed by her family, friends, and patients.

A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2021, at 1 pm at the Hebrew Cemetery in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

