Virginia Beach’s Garfield Avenue witnesses fatal shooting overnight today.

Virginia Beach’s Garfield Avenue witnesses fatal shooting overnight today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by the police regarding a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of Northgate Park at 700 Garfield Avenue. This information was reported by 13newsnow.com and was published and updated on June 16, 2023, at 6:16 PM EDT.

  1. Virginia Beach shooting
  2. Garfield Avenue shooting
  3. Homicide investigation
  4. Gun violence in Virginia Beach
  5. Suspect at large in shooting incident

News Source : 13newsnow.com
Source Link :Man dead following overnight shooting on Garfield Avenue in Virginia Beach/

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply