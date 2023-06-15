“Virginia Commonwealth University shooting leaves two dead and five injured” today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

A shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University resulted in two deaths and five injuries. Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

