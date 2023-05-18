“Virginia family stabbing victims identified” today : Identification of Parents and Adult Son as Victims of Fatal Stabbing in Virginia Home

1. #FatalStabbingVa

On Tuesday, a married couple and their adult son were fatally stabbed in their Prince William County home. The police have identified them as Sandra W. Reams, 71, her husband, Paul K. Reams, 67, and their son, Nicholas L. Reams, 38. The incident was an apparent domestic altercation that involved only the family members, but it was not a murder-suicide. The police believe that Nicholas Reams stabbed his mother with a bayonet. The altercation continued between Nicholas and his father, resulting in both of them sustaining fatal injuries from the bayonet.

The police have not disclosed the motive for the incident. However, they have stated that they are not looking for any other suspects and that there is no danger to the public. The community has expressed shock and grief over the tragic incident. Family and friends have described the Reams as a loving family and expressed disbelief at the violence that occurred. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Prince William County police have offered condolences to the family and urged the community to come together and support each other during this difficult time.

News Source : Paul Duggan

