Virginia graduation ceremony shooting results in 2 fatalities and 5 injuries due to gun violence in the US today.

Two Americans were killed and five others were injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation venue in Richmond, Virginia. The incident occurred as hundreds of people stood outside around Richmond’s Monroe Park after a Huguenot High School graduation ceremony held in the Altria Theater across the street. Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect who had fled the scene on foot and had four handguns on him, three of which may have been fired. An 18-year-old student who had graduated on Tuesday and a 36-year-old man who had attended the ceremony were killed in the shooting. Gun violence is a major issue in the US, with nearly 49,000 total firearm deaths recorded this year. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 279 mass shootings in the country.

