Virginia graduation ceremony shooting results in 2 fatalities and 5 injuries due to gun violence in the US today.

Two Americans were killed and five others were injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation venue in Richmond, Virginia. The incident occurred as hundreds of people stood outside around Richmond’s Monroe Park after a Huguenot High School graduation ceremony held in the Altria Theater across the street. Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect who had fled the scene on foot and had four handguns on him, three of which may have been fired. An 18-year-old student who had graduated on Tuesday and a 36-year-old man who had attended the ceremony were killed in the shooting. Gun violence is a major issue in the US, with nearly 49,000 total firearm deaths recorded this year. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 279 mass shootings in the country.
News Source : Alghadeer TV
Source Link :US gun violence: Virginia graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured/