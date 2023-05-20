“Virginia graduation honors football players killed”: Campus shooting victims who were football players remembered at Virginia graduation ceremony

Three Virginia football players who lost their lives in a campus shooting in November were remembered and honored by the university during the 2023 commencement ceremony. The school paid tribute to their memory and expressed condolences to their families.

