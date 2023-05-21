“Virginia graduation honors football players killed in shooting”: Campus shooting victims who were football players honored in Virginia graduation ceremony

The University of Virginia honored three football players who were killed in a campus shooting during its commencement ceremony. D’Sean Perry, who would have graduated with the Class of 2023 with a degree in studio art, was walked in the ceremony by his mother and Mike Hollins, who was injured in the shooting. The NFL also honored the three players as honorary draft picks during the 2023 draft. Athletics director Carla Williams reflected on how the community came together after the tragedy in her commencement speech.

News Source : Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY

