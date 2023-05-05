“Virginia shooting” Today : Boy, 6, named Kingston Campbell killed by gunshot while gaming in his bedroom in Virginia

Tragedy Strikes: 6-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead While Playing Video Games

The city of Lynchburg, Virginia is in mourning after a senseless act of violence left a 6-year-old boy dead. Kingston Campbell was playing video games in his bedroom when multiple gunmen fired several shots at his home. The young boy was struck in the head and died at the scene. According to his mother, Shay Fowler, Kingston was killed in front of his two sisters.

The family is devastated by the loss of their youngest child and only son. Fowler shared that Kingston was an avid video gamer and loved electronics. He would sneak up late at night just to play Fortnite or Roblox on his Nintendo Switch. Her son also had a beautiful voice and would sing and dance to make others laugh. Fowler said that Kingston had her wrapped around his little finger and that he was her weakness.

The tragedy has shocked the community and left many wondering how something like this could happen. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooters. In a statement, they condemned the violent criminal act that led to the death of a young child. The murder of Kingston Campbell is a senseless tragedy that has no place in any community.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral expenses and to help support them during this difficult time. Fowler said that the loss of her son has left her forever changed and that she will never be the same again. She expressed her hope that no one else has to go through the pain that she is experiencing.

Kingston’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of the impact that gun violence can have on families and communities. It is a tragedy that has left many grieving and searching for answers. As the police continue their investigation, the community must come together to support Kingston’s family and work towards preventing such senseless acts of violence from happening again.

In Memory of Kingston Ah’Mon Campbell, may he rest in peace and his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

News Source : Allie Griffin

Source Link :Virginia 6-year-old boy Kingston Campbell shot dead while playing video-games in bedroom/