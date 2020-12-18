Virginia Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Virginia Stanton Smith has Died .
Virginia Stanton Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We mourn the loss of our former board chair and cherished friend Virginia Stanton Smith. Because of Ginger's instinctive generosity, countless causes, organizations and communities in the Berkshires receive financial support through charitable funds. https://t.co/esh3bysueL
— Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation (@BTCF) December 18, 2020
