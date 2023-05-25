“virus shawl tutorial”: A Simple Guide to Making the Virus Shawl with Crochet | Quick and Effortless Tutorial for Virus Shawl

Introduction

Crochet is a popular craft that has been around for centuries. It involves using a hook to create intricate patterns and designs using yarn or thread. One of the most popular crochet patterns is the virus shawl. This shawl is quick and easy to make, and it is perfect for beginners and experienced crocheters alike. In this article, we will go over how to crochet the virus shawl, step-by-step.

Materials

To crochet the virus shawl, you will need the following materials:

Yarn (any weight and color of your choice)

Crochet hook (appropriate size for your chosen yarn)

Scissors

Tapestry needle (for weaving in ends)

Pattern

The virus shawl is made up of a series of stitches that create a unique and beautiful pattern. Here is the pattern for the virus shawl:

Round 1: Chain 8 and join with a slip stitch to form a ring.

Round 2: Chain 3 (counts as first double crochet), work 15 double crochets into the ring. Join with a slip stitch to the top of the chain 3. (16 stitches)

Round 3: Chain 4 (counts as first double crochet and chain 1), skip the next stitch, work a double crochet in the next stitch, chain 1. Skip the next stitch, work a double crochet in the next stitch, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the third chain of the beginning chain 4. (8 double crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Round 4: Slip stitch into the next chain-1 space. Chain 4 (counts as first treble crochet), work 6 treble crochets in the same chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 7 treble crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the fourth chain of the beginning chain 4. (56 treble crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Round 5: Slip stitch into the next treble crochet and the next chain-1 space. Chain 3 (counts as first double crochet), work 2 double crochets in the same chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next treble crochet, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the top of the beginning chain 3. (96 double crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Round 6: Slip stitch into the next 2 double crochets and the next chain-1 space. Chain 3 (counts as first double crochet), work 2 double crochets in the same chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next 3 double crochets, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the top of the beginning chain 3. (120 double crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Round 7: Slip stitch into the next 2 double crochets and the next chain-1 space. Chain 4 (counts as first treble crochet), work 6 treble crochets in the same chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 7 treble crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the fourth chain of the beginning chain 4. (112 treble crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Round 8: Slip stitch into the next treble crochet and the next chain-1 space. Chain 3 (counts as first double crochet), work 2 double crochets in the same chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next treble crochet, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the top of the beginning chain 3. (144 double crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Round 9: Slip stitch into the next 2 double crochets and the next chain-1 space. Chain 3 (counts as first double crochet), work 2 double crochets in the same chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next chain-1 space, chain 1. Work 3 double crochets in the next 3 double crochets, chain 1. Repeat from * to * around. Join with a slip stitch to the top of the beginning chain 3. (176 double crochets and 8 chain-1 spaces)

Repeat rounds 7-9 until the shawl is the desired size.

Finishing

Once you have completed the virus shawl, you can weave in any loose ends using a tapestry needle. You can also block the shawl by wetting it and pinning it to a flat surface until it dries. This will help to even out the stitches and make the shawl look more polished.

Conclusion

Crocheting the virus shawl is a fun and easy project that can be completed in just a few hours. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced crocheter, this pattern is sure to impress. By following the step-by-step instructions in this article, you will be able to create a beautiful and unique virus shawl that you can wear or give as a gift. So grab your yarn and crochet hook, and get started on your virus shawl today!

