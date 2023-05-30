“virus spike”: This spring, a significant virus is on the rise that you may not be aware of.

Introduction

Metapneumovirus, also known as HMPV, is a respiratory virus that is causing concern this spring. This virus is not to be confused with Covid-19 or RSV and currently has no vaccine to treat it. In this article, we will discuss what HMPV is, how it spreads, symptoms, and prevention measures.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is part of the same family as RSV. It is a common virus that typically affects children under the age of 5, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. HMPV is prevalent during the winter and spring months, and it is highly contagious. The virus can cause mild to severe respiratory infections, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

How does HMPV spread?

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can also be spread by touching surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. The virus can survive on surfaces for several hours, making it easy to spread from person to person.

Symptoms of HMPV

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to those of a common cold or flu. They can include:

Coughing

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Difficulty breathing (in severe cases)

Symptoms typically appear within 3 to 7 days after exposure to the virus and can last up to 2 weeks.

Prevention of HMPV

There is no vaccine for HMPV, so prevention measures are critical to avoiding the virus. Here are some ways to prevent the spread of HMPV:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue away immediately and wash your hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops. Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with others.

Conclusion

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is spiking this spring and causing concern. While it is not as severe as Covid-19 or RSV, it is highly contagious and can cause mild to severe respiratory infections. There is currently no vaccine to treat HMPV, so prevention measures are critical in avoiding the virus. By washing your hands regularly, avoiding close contact with sick people, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, you can help prevent the spread of HMPV. If you experience symptoms of HMPV, contact your healthcare provider for advice on how to manage your symptoms.

Neglected tropical diseases Lymphatic filariasis Mosquito-borne illnesses Parasitic infections Global health threats

News Source : USA TODAY

Source Link :‘The most important virus you’ve never heard of’ is spiking this spring/