visceral fat : Eliminate These 4 ‘Healthy’ Breakfast Foods to Shed Visceral Fat, Say Dietitians

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day, but with hectic schedules and long commutes, it is often overlooked. However, experts stress the need for a healthy breakfast that provides long-lasting energy to fuel our bodies throughout the day, especially when it comes to weight loss. Unfortunately, some of the worst breakfast foods are often marketed as “healthy” when they are not even nutritious and can lead to digestive problems and weight gain.

To learn more about the worst breakfast foods for visceral fat, we spoke with Natalie Gillett, a registered dietitian. According to Gillett, flavored yogurts, smoothie bowls, granola, and breakfast bars are the worst supposedly “healthy” breakfast foods because they lack important nutrients like fiber and protein that are needed for weight loss. In this article, we will discuss these foods in more detail and provide some healthier breakfast options.

Flavored Yogurts

Many yogurts today are made with added artificial sweeteners to increase their flavor. Gillett explains that most flavored yogurts are loaded with sugar, some boasting up to 26 grams per 6 oz container, which is the maximum amount of sugar recommended in an entire day. Instead, opt for plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit or a touch of honey for natural sweetness. Berries are a metabolism-boosting fruit that you can add to your yogurt for added sweetness. If you’re not a fan of yogurt, Gillett recommends eating cottage cheese instead, which has more protein than yogurt. Add fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds to create a satisfying bowl.

Granola

Even though granola is often thought to be a healthy breakfast food, some popular brands actually have enough sugar to be considered a dessert. This is because granola often contains dried fruit, which is high in sugar. If you eat these types of granola too much, it could lead to weight gain and other health issues like insulin resistance. Gillett explains that many varieties can actually be loaded with sugar and fat, with some brands containing up to 8 grams of sugar (that’s 2 teaspoons) per measly ¼ cup. However, that doesn’t mean you need to cut granola completely out of your diet. Look for granola that has less than 6 grams per serving and watch those portion sizes. If you’re looking for healthy fats with your breakfast to reduce inflammation, support gut health, and reduce visceral fat, Gillett recommends eating avocado on whole-grain toast. The healthy fats in avocado make this a great breakfast to start your day. Not only are those fats healthy for your heart, but they also take a longer time to digest, keeping you full for longer.

Breakfast Bars

Many breakfast bars are marketed as healthy, but they actually lack the vitamins and minerals for a balanced meal. Too much sugar, not enough fiber, and poor protein content leave some “healthy breakfast bars” as nutritionally equivalent to a candy bar. Try making your own breakfast bars at home using oats, chia seeds, nuts, and a controlled amount of sweetener. If you’re looking for a healthier option with fiber, Gillett suggests eating peanut butter and jelly on whole wheat. This kid’s lunchtime classic is actually one of her favorite breakfasts. It’s quick, easy, and like avocados, nuts also contain healthy fats to keep you satisfied. Just be sure you’re choosing peanut or other nut butters that aren’t made with unnecessary sugar additives.

Smoothie Bowls

Smoothies and smoothie bowls can be a great way to combine ingredients you normally wouldn’t eat (like spinach or cucumbers) into a tasty meal for weight loss, but there are some downsides. Smoothie bowls seem healthy because they’re mostly made with fruits and veggies, but the problem is that they lack protein, which is essential to keeping you filled and fueled at the start of your day. Many of Gillett’s clients who eat smoothie bowls report feeling hungry not too soon after eating them.

Thankfully, you can make it a more filling meal by adding protein powder or stirring in plain Greek yogurt. Smoothie bowls are also made with a variety of ingredients that can really add up to a bowl full of excessive calories. Some recipes call for as much as three or four pieces of fruit, large amounts of nuts, seeds, peanut butter, and avocado. So, you can end up with a bowl of sugar, fat, and calories as much as 1,000 calories! While smoothie bowls can be healthy and tasty, make sure you’re not overdoing it with large portions and high-calorie ingredients, and be sure to add protein to make it truly a more filling breakfast.

The Bottom Line

A healthy breakfast that includes fiber, protein, and healthy fat has the potential to set you up for a day of great energy levels, stable blood sugar, and control over your appetite and weight. On the other hand, an unhealthy breakfast can leave you feeling sluggish, lead to weight gain, and could increase your risk of obesity-related diseases. To ensure you’re making the right choices with your breakfasts, Gillett says it’s always a good idea to check the label and look out for excessive, unhealthy additives.

In summary, flavored yogurts, granola, breakfast bars, and smoothie bowls are some of the worst breakfast foods for weight loss. Instead, opt for plain Greek yogurt with fresh fruit or honey, avocado on whole-grain toast, homemade breakfast bars with oats and chia seeds, and smoothies with added protein powder or plain Greek yogurt. By making healthier breakfast choices, you can start your day off on the right foot and fuel your body with the nutrients it needs to stay energized and healthy.

